Game Predictions as New York Jets Prepare to Host Denver Broncos
The New York Jets have been chomping at the bit for the last 10 days to get back on the field and on Sunday they’ll get the chance to improve to two games above 500 as they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Game time is set for 1 p.m. eastern on CBS.
The Jets (2-1) are coming off a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots last Thursday. Since then, they've lost their right tackle, Morgan Moses, to a knee injury that will keep him out this week.
It allows the Jets to give their first-round pick, Olu Fashanu a test drive in the starting lineup.
Meanwhile, on defense, the waiting game continues for linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has a toe injury and did not practice all week. He is listed as doubtful and it seems unlikely that he'll play. Otherwise the Jets are about as healthy as one could ask a team to be this early in the season.
The Broncos (1-2) have spent the week at the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V., preparing for this game. It's a tactic their head coach, Sean Payton, has used before to reduce travel on back-to-back games on one coast or the other.
But, the Broncos are stinging from the loss of their top linebacker, Alex Singleton, who was diagnosed with a torn ACL and is out for the season. How the Broncos’ defense rebounds from that injury could go a long way toward determining who wins on Sunday.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
New York Jets 31, New England Patriots 16
The Jets are absolutely feasting on opposing quarterbacks right now and a rookie, Denver’s Bo Nix, going on the road will be no exception. This one gets out of hand early before the Broncos makes it a more respectable score in the second half.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
New York Jets 26, Denver Broncos 19
The pass rush really is the key in this game. Nix is coming off a confidence-building win last week. If you're New York, you can't allow the young quarterback to continue building positive momentum.
Led by Will McDonald IV, the Jets need to put as much pressure as possible on Nix and force him into bad decisions that lead to sacks or turnovers.
The Jets offense, frankly, looks fine. I'm as eager as anyone to see the Garrett Wilson-Patrick Surtain matchup. But it will likely be tight end Tyler Conklin has an outsized influence on this game.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
New York Jets 27, Denver Broncos 13
The New York Jets have more than one advantage in their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. All of them will come in handy, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers will pick apart a strong Broncos defense. Wide receiver Allen Lazard will have another big game with Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain shadowing Garett Wilson, catching one of Rodgers’ three touchdown passes.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
New York Jets 24, Denver Broncos 17
Coming off their dominant win on Thursday Night Football, the Jets finally got some rest heading into this matchup and will use that to get their offense on the same page. Their defense should be able to handle Nix as New York wins its third game in a row.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 23, Denver Broncos 14
After getting an extended break due to a tough travel schedule to start the season, the New York Jets will have a chance to move to 3-1 against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. The Broncos are coming off an upset victory and shouldn't be taken lightly in this game. Denver has a solid defense, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are the better team overall. This might be a ball game into the fourth quarter, but New York should pull out the win.