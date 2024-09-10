New York Jets Superstar Cornerback Mysteriously Was Sidelined Before Returning
The New York Jets officially got their season underway on Monday Night Football against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in a huge matchup that served as a litmus test for how they might perform against top teams in the league.
There was plenty of optimism coming into this contest.
Not only did the offense get their future Hall of Famer back in Aaron Rodgers, but the defense still looks to be elite despite losing some high-profile players and not having Haason Reddick available amid his continued hold out.
Still, the Jets project to be one of the best defensive units in the NFL once again, and a lot of that has to do with their secondary led by all-world cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Ahead of this matchup, the two-time First-Team All-Pro was slated to go up against two of the most difficult assignments in football with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel on the opposing side.
Gardner lived up to his elite moniker early, recording a pass breakup, two tackles and one for a loss.
But, the star cornerback was mysteriously on the sideline for parts of the 49ers' drives after he collided with the knee of Samuel when making a tackle.
There was no word about anything related to a medical issue per ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters on the broadcast, so the fact he was standing on the sideline with his helmet off and in his hand made it a confusing situation.
Thankfully, Gardner made his way back onto the field when San Francisco was in the red zone before halftime. He was able to help New York stifle the drive and hold the 49ers to a field goal.
The Jets have a lot of work to do in the second half on both sides of the ball.
After the offense went three-and-out to start, they followed that up with a fumble on their fourth snap of the game. They were able to respond and score their first touchdown of the year on a Breece Hall three-yard rush that capped a 12-play drive, but outside of that, they've been shut down with two subsequent three-and-outs.
Defensively, New York has done a good job of preventing San Francisco from getting into the end zone, but they've been torched on the ground for 104 yards and 5.2 yards per carry, something that is surprising considering Christian McCaffrey was ruled out of this contest and backup Jordan Mason had to take over.
All eyes will be on the Gardner situation in the second half after spending some time on the sideline for an unknown reason at this time of writing.