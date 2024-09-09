New York Jets Star Cornerback Plans on Testing Free Agency Market
The New York Jets have signed some of their current players to extensions, which is often a good idea. Michael Carter II is the latest example, signing a three-year, $30.75 million extension.
Their secondary has others who need contracts in the near future, including Sauce Gardner, who's arguably the best cornerback back in the game.
Gardner is extension-eligible after this year, and signing him would benefit the Cincinnati product and the Jets.
As the seasons go on, contracts get more expensive. Gardner will definitely reset the cornerback market, but if they wait any longer, that figure will only go up.
Getting a deal done as soon as possible seems to make the most sense in terms of financial reasons for both sides.
New York, however, also has a decision to make on D.J. Reed.
Reed has found a ton of success during his time with the Jets, a very nice story for a player who's found himself. When New York landed Reed, no one expected him to turn out to be the player he currently is.
Reed will be a free agent next offseason, and if the Jets don't get a deal done during the year, he might be the best one available on the market.
From the sounds of things, Reed doesn't plan on agreeing to an extension this season. He wants to test the free agency market.
"I'm going to go to free agency," he told Rich Cimini of ESPN. "I'm focused on just handling my business, taking it one game at a time, ultimately winning, getting to the playoffs, making a push for a Super Bowl run, and then just seeing what happens after that."
His comment doesn't mean he won't or can't return to New York.
And in his fairness, he has every right to hit the open market.
Reed is a good enough player to potentially get a massive extension. However, with the Jets' cap situation expected to be a tight one in the future with many players who need extensions, there might not be much money to go around for Reed.
If he has another great campaign, perhaps New York would be willing to give him the money he's looking for and let another player walk.
This will all take care of itself over the next few months, but it's something to keep an eye on, as he'd be a tough loss for this defense.