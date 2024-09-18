Highest Graded New York Jets Players From Bounce-Back Win Against Titans
The New York Jets followed up their week one disappointment with a solid win against the Tennessee Titans last weekend.
Pro Football Focus released their latest weekly grades, and some strong performances from important Jets players were highlighted.
Center Joe Tippman received the highest grade of anyone on the team with an 83.6 grade. He was one of the only players that received good grades in both pass protection and run blocking.
He did get put on the hook for a sack in the game, but that was the one pressure he allowed. His high run blocking grade was the one that pushed him over the edge into the top spot.
The second-year player from the Wisconsin Badgers has clearly improved a lot from his mediocre rookie campaign.
Another offensive lineman was among the highest graded players as left tackle Tyron Smith with an 80.8. Like Tippman, Smith received high marks in both pass protection and run blocking.
He allowed no pressures on the day, locking down Aaron Rodgers' blind side. It was a much better day as he allowed four hurries in the first game.
The 33-year-old was brought in on a one-year deal to see if he had any gas in the tank before first round pick Olu Fashanu likely takes over next season.
If Smith looks like he did in this one for the rest of the year, his coaches should be very happy.
Seeing the offensive line receive such praise is not too surprising. Rodgers faced just three pressures in this game. The group didn't pick up any penalties. The run game had an improved 4.2 yards per carry.
While it's still not perfect, the new group looks promising as they continue to gel with each other.
One of the most important and surprising performances of the day came from linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who had the second-higest grade from the game at 82.7.
Sherwood faced an increased snap count after C.J. Mosley left the game early with an injury that has turned out to not be as serious as it initially looked.
The fourth-year depth linebacker answered the call with a solid game with 12 tackles, one going for a loss. He had four stops and just one missed tackles, one of the more efficient rates on the team.
He also allowed just one catch for eight yards on just two targets in 30 coverage snaps, the other target was a broken up pass.