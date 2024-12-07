How Bad Recent New York Jets Quarterbacks Have Played in One Stat
There have been a lot of discussions about the performance of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season and what it could mean for his future with the franchise.
The team certainly has not gotten the level of production they were hoping for when they acquired him from the Green Bay Packers. Expected to elevate the offense, he has held them back in some regard.
They have a 3-9 record, but the opportunities for a few more victories were there. To this point, the ball has been in Rodgers’s hands with a chance to take a lead and win the game in the fourth quarter five times; the team is 0-5.
Is this something that the Jets should have seen coming?
Since 2022, his final year as the starter in Green Bay, his total QBR is 44.5. That year and 2024 are the two lowest marks in a single season of his career since becoming a starter and the only seasons below 52.5.
That ranks 30 out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in that span.
Woefully underwhelming compared to the levels we have seen him perform at, as he won the MVP award in back-to-back campaigns in 2020 and 2021, the sad part is that he is performing at a level almost no Jets quarterback has reached in recent history.
In a piece over at The Athletic, Mike Sando discussed the futures of all the signal callers in the league. Rodgers landed in the “Committed Until No Longer Committed” category, labeling him as a player who could be on the move for one reason or another.
A $35 million option is more than enough reason to move on, as his level of play doesn’t warrant that kind of pay. But, even with his struggles, this is the second-best 12-game stretch to start a season for a New York quarterback since 2008.
“As disappointing as this Jets season has been from a quarterback standpoint, this might be worse: The team’s 88.2 passer rating is its second-best through 12 games since 2008.”
That epitomizes just how bad things have been for this franchise when it comes to finding someone to lead the team at the most important position in the sport. Rodgers isn’t playing well by any standard, yet this is one of the best performances for New York in the last 17 campaigns.
It is hard to envision him being back as the starter in 2025, but weirder things have happened. Retaining him would make it incredibly difficult to land any of the top candidates for their head coach and general manager vacancies.