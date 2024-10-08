How Robert Saleh Took News of Stunning New York Jets Firing
Monday was a pretty typical day for Robert Saleh. He showed up at the New York Jets’ team facility, talked to media about injury updates and the loss to Minnesota and began preparation work for the team's Monday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Tuesday was anything but typical. In the morning, Saleh showed up at the team facility and was met with a pink slip.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson decided to fire him after a 2-3 start to the season. Jeff Ulbrich, the defensive coordinator, will be the interim coach.
According to ESPN, Saleh was “stunned” by the decision.
That shock permeated throughout the organization on Tuesday. Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted that he had spoken to several sources within the organization, all of which said they were “stunned” by the decision.
Another Jets staffer told Hughes that "everything feels like it's up in the air."
An in-season coaching change like this, especially one this early in the season, is unusual. Most NFL owners don't see coaching changes like this as a positive. But Johnson made the move because he feels he has a team that can make the postseason.
Per The Athletic, Johnson views the jets “…as a team ready to compete now and wanted to make a move to get things on the right track before it was too late.”
“This morning I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction,” Johnson said in a statement.
Saleh took over the Jets after a highly successful stint as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. But the Jets never got on track under his leadership. After winning four games in his initial season, the Jets went 7-10 in back-to-back years.
Last season was an unkind cut as the Jets made a huge trade to bring in future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to get the team over the hump. Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the first game and the Jets had a revolving door under center.
This season, with a healthy Rogers, the Jets were hoping for a better start. And after three games the Jets were 2-1. But back-to-back losses with an offense that only scored two touchdowns in the last two games was enough for Johnson to give Saleh the boot and give Ulbrich an opportunity to turn the team around.