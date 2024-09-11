New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Confident Things Will Be Fixed
It was not a good start to the season for the New York Jets, as they suffered a 32-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.
In the loss, there were some positives to takeaways from the game, as Aaron Rodgers was able to make his return to the field. While the results were mixed for their star quarterback, it was an encouraging performance by him coming off such a long layoff.
What was really disappointing for the Jets was the state of their defense.
Coming into the year, New York was considered to be one of the best in the league. While that may be true at the end of the season, it didn’t look like that on Monday Night Football.
The Jets were dominated on the ground by running back Jordan Mason, as the young running back totaled 147 yards filling in for Christian McCaffrey. In addition to the run defense struggling, New York also didn’t put much pressure on Brock Purdy in the loss.
After the game, head coach Robert Saleh spoke about the struggles of the Jets.
Despite things not looking good, Saleh is confident things will be fixed.
“It’s definitely going to get fixed,” Saleh said to Brian Costello of The New York Post. “I’m not discouraged in any way. Obviously, they executed a hell of a lot better than we did, and we’ll be better for it.”
He went on to describe where he thinks got out of hand.
“I think where the game got away from us is at the end of the first half we give up, I think it was like a six-minute drive that ate up the rest of the first half where they got the field goal, and then they came out of the locker room with another seven-minute drive that led to a field goal, so we went from 13-7 to 23-7, and our offense went over an hour without being on the field.”
It is going to be a quick turnaround for the Jets and a tough schedule spot coming this week as they will be on the road once again against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans blew a lead against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, as mistakes cost them a victory.
San Francisco likely gave Tennessee the blueprint on how they should attack the Jets’ defense.
Saleh and New York must be prepared for a Titans team that is going to try and punish them on the ground once again.