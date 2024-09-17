Injured New York Jets Defensive Star’s Heartfelt Message to Fans
The New York Jets confirmed what was obvious to most after Sunday’s game — that defensive end Jermaine Johnson had a torn Achilles.
Johnson also confirmed the tear in a social media post on Monday.
This is the same injury that ended quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season after just four plays last year. He did not return until this season.
Given the time frame needed to recover, Johnson's season is basically over.
He was on Monday's injury report and listed as out. That's merely a formality. Because Johnson is still on the active roster and has an injury, he must be listed on the report.
At some point, likely before Thursday’s game with New England, the Jets will make a move to place him on their injured reserve and either sign a free agent or elevate a player from their practice squad.
Amid all of this testing and the confirmation of the diagnosis, he took a moment to thank Jets fans for thinking of him since he suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans.
“Thank everyone for all the prayers and support! This is not a dark time for me. although there will be dark days ahead, this is God’s way for me to not only grow as a man, person and player but to also inspire others to as well!! 11 will be back and better, BOOK IT🫡🙏🏾🖤…”
The devastation after his injury was apparent in the scene immediately after as he was loaded on a cart to be taken off the field. It included a hug from teammate Solomon Thomas before he left.
“Losing 11 (Johnson) is like losing a heartbeat for this team,” Thomas said after the game.
Johnson was New York’s first-round pick in 2022 out of Florida State, where in 2021 he was named an All-American, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and an all-ACC first-team selection for his play with the Seminoles.
Taken No. 26 overall, the 6-foot-5 end had a solid first season for the Jets before he broke out in 2023, as he finished with 7.5 sacks and was named to his first Pro Bowl.
In his place, second-year edge rusher Will McDonald IV had a career game, as he finished with three sacks and a forced fumble. McDonald was the Jets’ first-round pick last year and he played in a rotational role behind players like Johnson in 2023.
Now, McDonald will have to step up in a big way as the Jets’ defense is beat up on all thre levels.