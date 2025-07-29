Insider Addresses Breece Hall's Future With Jets
With the 2025 National Football League season quickly approaching, one question that has popped up is whether or not the New York Jets have another long-term contract extension in them.
New York has made a specific effort this offseason under Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to get the roster younger and reward the guys who have been with the team. For example, both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson already have signed extensions and they were already signed for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
New York has been aggressive and got out and front to get the deals done with the star duo. Glenn has made it a point to build from within and so another question out there is what about Breece Hall? He recently was asked if he thought a deal could get done and said he wasn't expecting that to be the case.
"I'm not really expecting it before the season," Hall said. "We got a new head coach (Aaron Glenn), new GM (Darren Mougey). Obviously, I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. So for me, like I said, I've got to prove it every day. For me, I've got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it's my last chance. For me, it's always been, 'he's got potential, he's got potential,' but now I want to be the product. It's all about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now."
ESPN's Rich Cimini weighed in on Hall's future as well and also noted a deal right now isn't likely, but that doesn't mean his time in New York will come to an end after the season.
"Because Hall wasn't a first-round pick, he got a straight four-year deal, no fifth-year option, meaning he's entering his walk year," Cimini said. "He's a gifted running back -- seventh in scrimmage yards (2,944) over the last two seasons -- but he's coming off a so-so year and plays one of the lower-salaried positions. The Jets are planning to use a three-man backfield, with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, so there are questions about Hall's potential usage.
"All signs point to them waiting until after the season to address Hall's contract, if then. If he has a monster year, New York can use the franchise tag to keep him for at least another season. Hall might prefer to wait -- betting on himself to see how his role shakes out in Glenn's three-man backfield."
There's plenty of time to think about these questions. Despite all of this, the Jets' offense looks like it's in good shape heading into 2025.
