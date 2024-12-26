New York Jets Get Good News on Olu Fashanu But Move Him to Injured Reserve
The bad news is that the season is over for New York Jets rookie Olu Fashanu. The good news is that the injury sidelining him isn’t expected to require surgery.
The Jets (4-11) moved Fashanu to injured reserve on Tuesday as part of a flurry of moves in advance of the team’s Wednesday off-day and preparation for Sunday’s game with Buffalo.
Fashanu suffered an injury to his plantar fascia in Sunday’s game with the Rams, one that looked far more serious at the time. There was concern that his injury might require surgery. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich even noted during his Tuesday press conference that Fashanu would need surgery.
The Jets clarified that later in the day, nothing that the rookie would not need surgery.
This means that Fashanu avoided something more serious, which is good news for his long-term future. Ulbrich said on Monday that he believes the left tackle can be a 10-year player in the NFL.
Max Mitchell, who took Fashanu’s place after the injury on Sunday, is the likely starter at left tackle on Sunday.
Fashanu went to the ground and was immediately tended to by trainers. He then needed help off the field from a trainer and teammate John Simpson. He spent a minute or two in the blue injury tent before he was helped on a cart and taken to the locker room. He could be seen giving a few fans a thumbs up as he was driven off.
New York designated him as out just minutes after the injury.
The Jets selected Fashanu No. 11 overall out of Penn State in April, the final first-round pick of former general manager Joe Douglas, who was fired last month.
With the Nittany Lions last season he was a consensus all-American, the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.
New York wanted to bring Fashanu along slowly, especially after signing Smith to a one-year deal to start at left tackle. Due to injuries, Fashanu started two games at right tackle and even played part of one game at a guard position, something he had never done in his career.
After Smith suffered a neck injury in November, Fashanu moved into the starting role at left tackle and his play improved each week, to the point where he has given up just one sack this season.
The rest of the moves the Jets made on Tuesday included signing safety Jarius Monroe to the active roster; signing kicker Greg Joseph and defensive end Kameron Cline to the practice squad; and releasing tight end Neal Johnson from the practice squad.