New York Jets Record Breaking Wide Receiver Shares Major Praise for Former Coach
New York Jets wide receiver Garett Wilson has been the center of attention in recent weeks for several reasons.
Rumors have swirled about speculation that he will request a trade from the team after the season. One of the better young pass catchers in the league, frustrations have been mounting as the team continues to lose.
The Jets won seven games in each of his first two seasons with the team and will win a max of six in 2024. That will wear down any player, especially one who is as competitive as Wilson, who badly wants to win.
On Sunday, in another loss against the Los Angeles Rams, frustrations boiled over during and after the game.
Cameras caught Wilson showing anger on the sidelines, as he believed there were matchups he could have taken advantage of had the ball been thrown to him.
After the game, he was asked about his lack of involvement early on. He once again expressed how badly he wants to help the team win, but there is only so much he can do when the decisions aren’t his to make.
The quotes caught the attention of a lot of people, but that was only the beginning of an eyebrow raising post game presser for the talented pass catcher.
During his post-game press conference, he also spoke about Mike LaFleur, the current offensive coordinator of the Rams. He was the offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 with New York, before the sides parted ways.
Wilson spoke very highly of the offensive coordinator he worked with as a rookie, praising what LaFleur accomplished.
"Love him, man. My rookie year, looking back on it, it was a special time and I might've took it for granted. I love him. Seeing how he's helping that offense ... I'm happy for him, man," as shared by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on X.
In one season together, the star wide receiver caught 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage remains the most he has had in a season to this point in his career.
Based on how things have gone with the Jets since parting ways with LaFleur, it is evident that he wasn’t as big of an issue as some made him out to be. He has thrived with Los Angeles in the two seasons since, bouncing back after a tough two-year stint with the Jets.