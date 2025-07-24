Jets 24-Year-Old Has 'Early Edge' In Key Position Battle
The New York Jets have a surprising position battle at a crucial spot on the depth chart.
Whenever a new head coach enters the picture in the NFL, players realize that they have to prove themselves all over again. And as Aaron Glenn strutted around on day one of Jets training camp on Wednesday, one of the guys looking to gain Glenn’s favor was likely third-year center Joe Tippmann.
Tippmann has the talent and skill set to be one of the best centers in football, so why would he be worried about his starting role in New York? Despite Tippmann’s great first two years with Gang Green, the new regime in New York (Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey) went out and signed a veteran center, Josh Myers, this offseason, a move that Tippmann did not see coming, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
“Incumbent C Joe Tippmann admitted "it took me by surprise" when the team signed veteran C Josh Myers in the offseason,” Cimini reported on Wednesday. Cimini also revealed that Tippmann looked like the early favorite after the first day of camp:
“Tippmann said Glenn called him immediately to explain the team's thought process. Glenn characterized it as an "open competition." Early edge: Tippmann.”
Tippmann, 24, was selected by New York with the No. 43 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He has appeared in 33 games over his first two seasons, 31 of those being starts.
Does Glenn seriously consider Tippmann’s job in jeopardy, or is Glenn merely keeping Tippmann on his toes?
