Jets $33 Million Star Predicted To Leave NY For Multi-Year Deal
The New York Jets’ secondary may not be as strong in 2025 as it was in 2024. When you have both Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed on opposing receivers, you’re bound to have a solid secondary.
Gardner is under contract and isn’t going anywhere, but that isn’t the case with Reed. His three-year, $33 million deal is about to expire and then any team will have the chance to speak to him.
Reed is just 28 years old and is worth at least a phone call to see what it would cost to keep the band together. While this is true, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame predicted Reed won’t be back next year and will land a multi-year deal elsewhere.
New York Jets: D.J. Reed, CB," Verderame said. "Prediction: Leaves for a multi-year deal. Reed is arguably the best corner on the market and should have a bunch of suitors. He played for Robert Saleh both when Saleh was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator and the Jets’ coach, while also having a few seasons under new Raiders coach Pete Carroll. Both Las Vegas and San Francisco need corners as well, giving Reed some nice fits along with many others around the league."
After three years in town, the Jets may not be able to pay him what he could get elsewhere. He’s arguably the very best corner heading to the open market so it’s a pretty safe bet that he’s going to land a multi-year deal somewhere. It’s unfortunate that it doesn’t seem like he’s going to come back at this time.
