Jets-Bills Showdown Already Breaking Bank

The Jets and Bills have a few big matchups ahead in 2025...

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bills helmet before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; A detailed view of the Buffalo Bills helmet before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New York Jets now know exactly what their schedule will look like for the 2025 National Football League season.

The Jets' opponents have been known for a long time for the 2025 campaign, but now we know exactly when the Jets will face each team. You can find the schedule right here for a refresher.

Clearly, there's a lot of interest in New York already. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a graphic on social media on Wednesday night and noted that the Jets and Buffalo Bills' Week 18 clash already is the fifth "most in-demand" ticket on the market at $1,169, per Vivid Seats.

The Jets and Bills are obviously AFC East rivals. A clash featuring 2024 Most Valuable Player Josh Allen and new Jets quarterback Justin Fields has the makings of a potentially solid showdown. The Jets' Week 18 clash will be on the road at Highmark Stadium. New York will face off against the Bills for the first time in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.

The "most in-demand" ticket right now across the league is the Philadelphia Eagels and Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 showdown followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys' Nov. 27 tilt, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys' Sept. 28 tilt, and the Baltimore Ravens and Bills' Sept. 7 showdown.

The Jets have a chance to surprise people in 2025 and there's a chance that this Week 18 matchup could play a big role in potential AFC East playoff standings.

