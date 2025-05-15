Jets-Bills Showdown Already Breaking Bank
The New York Jets now know exactly what their schedule will look like for the 2025 National Football League season.
The Jets' opponents have been known for a long time for the 2025 campaign, but now we know exactly when the Jets will face each team. You can find the schedule right here for a refresher.
Clearly, there's a lot of interest in New York already. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a graphic on social media on Wednesday night and noted that the Jets and Buffalo Bills' Week 18 clash already is the fifth "most in-demand" ticket on the market at $1,169, per Vivid Seats.
The Jets and Bills are obviously AFC East rivals. A clash featuring 2024 Most Valuable Player Josh Allen and new Jets quarterback Justin Fields has the makings of a potentially solid showdown. The Jets' Week 18 clash will be on the road at Highmark Stadium. New York will face off against the Bills for the first time in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.
The "most in-demand" ticket right now across the league is the Philadelphia Eagels and Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 showdown followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys' Nov. 27 tilt, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys' Sept. 28 tilt, and the Baltimore Ravens and Bills' Sept. 7 showdown.
The Jets have a chance to surprise people in 2025 and there's a chance that this Week 18 matchup could play a big role in potential AFC East playoff standings.