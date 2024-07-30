Jets Coach Shares Disappointing News on Aaron Rodgers Availability
Aaron Rodgers seems to have recovered well from the Achilles injury he suffered on the first drive of the 2023-24 season. He is back to practicing and impressing, but until he's seen in a game again, there will be questions about how he's going to look.
The New York Jets will play their first preseason game of the year against the Washington Commanders in about a week. While it wasn't likely that Rodgers would play in that first game, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that he'll be out for the entire preseason.
This does pose some worries for Rodgers, but not because he might not being ready.
After the Jets had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last year, it wouldn't be a bad idea to give Rodgers as many chances as possible to get comfortable with his weapons after being sidelined from live action for so long.
However, as they saw last season when he got injured, their campaign will be completely different if they lose the all-time great. While playing in a preseason game could help the offense get comfortable, it certainly isn't worth risking an injury.
Perhaps Saleh changes his mind, or Rodgers asks to play a drive or two in their final game, but that decision is likely coming from the top.
It almost seems unfair to put all of the pressure on him due to his age and coming off a tough injury, but it's the reality of the situation. If Rodgers isn't the quarterback he once was, the chances New York accomplishes their goal of making the playoffs would be slim.
If he gets injured, those chances are even lower.
Practice will give him an opportunity to gel with this offense, and for a player who's been around as long as he has, that might be all Rodgers needs.