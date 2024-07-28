Jets Practice Features First Camp Fight and Fiery Rodgers-Wilson Interaction
It's a good time for an off-day, which is what Sunday is for the New York Jets.
In what was the fourth consecutive day of padless practice in Florham Park, the festivities included an on-field skirmish between linemen as well as an extensive animated exchange between future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team's leading wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
"Fourth day in a row, I may be a little tired. I'm not sure if that was just me or that I'm 40 or everybody. I think it was everybody though because there was some grumpy people out there," said Rodgers during a post-practice sit-down interview with NFL Network. "You finally saw a couple fights. You saw some people get on each other about silly things. Now, we get a day off and then the real training camp starts."
As for "the real training camp," Rodgers is referring to Monday when the pads come on for the first time this summer. Even without pads, it got a bit chippy at times during Saturday's session, which was open to both ticketed fans and media.
During 11-on-11 drills, cornerback DJ Reed broke up a Rodgers pass intended for Allen Lazard and a brief skirmish broke out behind the play. It appeared as if starting left guard John Simpson and possibly defensive end Jermaine Johnson were the two players who were tangled as offensive and defensive players rushed in around the disagreeing parties.
At one point, when the second-teamers were taking reps, Rodgers and Wilson were seen having an animated conversation in between the 45 and 50 yard lines on the near side of the field. Both men were demonstrative during the minute-long chat that ended with a handshake. Earlier in practice, Rodgers hit Wilson for a 45-yard touchdown down the left side of the field.
"I don't want to turn off the passion at all. He's a passionate guy. He's got a contagious energy about him. It's just when that passion becomes overly demonstrative, then we wanna scale it back a little bit. His passion is an asset. I don't want to turn any of that off," said Rodgers about the Jets WR1.
Fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh also suggested that Wilson's demeanor is beneficial.
"I'm just excited whenever he's on the field, I'll be honest with you. He's an electric personality. You guys saw him today. He gets fiery. Has the biggest smile that he has when he puts a helmet on and he gets into a competitive battle," said Saleh.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, continues to rave about Wilson's potential as the 24-year-old goes for a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.
"His thing is the details. If we can get him to figure these little minor details, things are gonna take off. We had a play today that In asked him to do something on a rep he wasn't gonna get it. He didn't realize at the time, but it was setting up a play later in practice where we had a similar look. And he comes back and he kind of got it. He's in his third year. He's gonna figure it out," said Rodgers.
The quarterback and his WR1 return to action on Monday, July 29 in Florham Park for Practice No. 5.