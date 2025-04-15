Jets Could Be 'Set For Years' After NFL Draft
The New York Jets have faced some big questions over the last few years when it has come to the offensive line.
New York has some solid pieces now but there is still questions to address. The Jets tried to start fixing the line last year by selecting Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There's reason to believe the line could be solid in 2025, but they did lose an important piece in Morgan Moses to the New England Patriots.
That's part of the reason why offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri has continuously been linked to New York. ESPN's Rich Cimini even shared that he is one of the "top candidates" to be taken at No. 7 when the Jets are on the clock.
Mock drafts consistently have linked Membou and USA Today Sports' Nate Davis shared another mock saying the same thing on Monday.
"No. 7. New York Jets – OT Armand Membou, Missouri," Davis said. "Their offensive line, which added LT Olu Fashanu in Round 1 a year ago, could be set for years by dropping Membou – his combination of size (6-4, 332) and speed was on full display at the scouting combine – into his familiar spot on the right side. Such a move would also mimic the successful roster-building approach new HC Aaron Glenn witnessed while with the Lions, whose rise has largely been predicated on their outstanding blocking."
There's a lot of merit to this idea. The Jets have some great offensive weapons already in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall among others to go along with Justin Fields. There's reason to believe this team could be one of the best rushing teams in the league with Fields and this running back room. Bolstering the offensive line would only help.
Fashanu already is in town for the foreseeable future. Adding a big-name guy like Membou into the mix would just take the line to another place for years to come at an affordable rate.
