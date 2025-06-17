Jets Could Cut Ties With 7-Year Veteran Wideout In Trade To Cowboys
Ever since the departure of Aaron Rodgers, the presence of wideout Allen Lazard on the New York Jets' roster has been somewhat puzzling.
Lazard arrived alongside Rodgers before the 2023 season, and the Jets rewarded his play in five years with the Green Bay Packers with a handsome four-year, $44 million contract. But much like Rodgers, Lazard's play in 2023 and 2024 was far from awe-inspiring.
Lazard has managed 841 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games as a Jet so far. And he was far more productive with Rodgers throwing to him in 2024 than he was before the four-time Most Valuable Player arrived.
Whispers of Lazard getting traded have floated around the NFL rumor mill all offseason, and now that Rodgers is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that seems like an obvious fit. However, one NFL writer also believes an NFC team with another veteran quarterback could get involved.
On Tuesday, Last Word On Sports' Anthony Palacios named the Dallas Cowboys as a potential trade destination for Lazard.
"This would have been the most logical trade for the Dallas Cowboys if they didn’t get George Pickens, but there’s still a chance the team could add another wide receiver," Palacios wrote.
"Allen Lazard isn’t going to drastically change the aerial attack for Dak Prescott, but he could be a reliable slot guy to tag along with Jalen Tolbert, who is in his last year of his contract. CeeDee Lamb and Pickens will finally have their work cut out for themselves in the deep threat area, while Lazard, Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo and Kavontae Turpin will solidify the slant routes."
In Lazard's seven-year career, he's never exceeded the 788-yard mark he set with Green Bay in 2022. But if that's the player he can become on a new team, the Cowboys might have a strong interest.
The Jets owe Lazard only $2.25 million in guaranteed salary this season due to his restructured contract, which also voided the 2026 season. That means they're under no financial pressure to trade him, but the new contract could make him more appealing than his previous $11 million base salary.
