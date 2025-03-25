Jets Could Steal Former No. 8 Overall Pick, Versatile Defender Away From Giants
The New York Jets know who their top two linebackers are entering the 2025 season, but what about depth?
New York currently has Zaire Barnes, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, and Jackson Sirmon as backups at the position behind Jamien Sherwood and Quincy Williams, but an upgrade over at least one of those three might be needed.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt recently pointed out the Jets’ average depth at linebacker and suggested a potential free agent fit.
“Even if the Jets only start two linebackers in their base defense, this group lacks depth,” Rosenblatt wrote.
“Whether it’s through the draft or in free agency … the Jets need additional bodies here.”
One player that Rosenblatt went on to name as a target for the Jets was 26-year-old free agent Isaiah Simmons of the New York Giants.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL draft.
He's tallied 329 tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 21 pass deflections in his career.
At six-foot-four, 240 pounds, Simmons possesses a unique physical profile that has made him a versatile, somewhat positionless defender dating back to his college career. He’s played safety and edge effectively in addition to linebacker.
Simmons would be able to step in and provide starter-quality production at multiple positions in the event of injury.
He also fits the age timeline that Jets GM Darren Mougey likes and would add immediate value to New York’s defense in 2025. Should New York make the call?
More NFL: Jets Might Surprisingly Sign Projected $7.7 Million Seahawks Pro Bowler