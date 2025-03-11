Jets Could Surprisingly Steal Projected $30.2 Million Stud Away From Saints
How are the New York Jets going to handle the tight end position this offseason?
According to Take Flight Media’s Harrison Glaser, the Jets might bring back 29-year-old tight end Tyler Conklin, who is a free agent but has been with the Jets since 2022.
Conklin is projected by Spotrac to land a three-year, $27 million deal.
“The #Jets do have interest in re-signing Tyler Conklin, but he's one of the more coveted TEs on the free agent market,” Glaser wrote on Monday.
Another free agent tight end option for the Jets has emerged, however, as New Orleans Saints 28-year-old TE Juwan Johnson is still available halfway through day two of the legal tampering period (Tuesday).
Johnson is projected by Spotrac to be slightly more expensive than Conklin at three years, $30.2 million.
Johnson has been with the Saints since New Orleans signed him undrafted out of Oregon in 2020. He’s tallied 146 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, and 18 receiving touchdowns in his career thus far.
Keep an eye on Johnson in connection with the Jets, especially if New York decides to move on from Conklin.
Armed with the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming draft, the Jets might also snag top tight end prospect Tyler Warren with that pick now that New York has signed a young quarterback in Justin Fields.
It'll be fascinating to see what decisions GM Darren Mougey makes in the coming days as the Jets continue to craft their roster.
