Jets Cut Ties With Journeyman Amid Flurry Of Moves
Organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are now behind us but that doesn't mean the New York Jets aren't still working.
OTAs ran from the end of May through the beginning of June. Mandatory minicamp went from June 10th through the 12th. Now, the team gets a little bit of a break. While this is the case, New York quietly announced a slew of moves on Thursday. The Jets signed guard Marquis Hayes and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and cut ties with guard Zack Bailey and cornerback Tre Swilling, as shared by team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"The Jets have signed G Marquis Hayes and DE Kingsley Jonathan. The team also waived G Zack Bailey and CB Tre Swilling," Greenberg said. "Hayes (6-5, 318) was released by the Packers in May after he signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals out of Oklahoma in the seventh round in 2022. Hayes played three seasons with Arizona but did not appear in a game...Jonathan (6-4, 260) was released by the Texans on May 21 after he signed with Houston in February. The Syracuse product went undrafted in 2022 but was the first overall pick in the 2022 CFL Global Draft, which is limited to a pool of non-Canadian and non-American players...
"Bailey (6-5, 300) signed a reserve/future contract with the Green & White in January after he was elevated for the Jets' Week 18 game against the Dolphins. He originally signed with the Buccaneers out of South Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent one-and-a-half seasons with the Bucs before practice-squad stints with the Vikings (2020-21), the Colts (2021), the Commanders (2021-22) and the Chargers (2022-23)...Swilling (6-1, 196), who signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January, was signed to the Jets' practice squad last season."
This isn't too shocking at this time of the year. Rosters are still very much in flux and this certainly isn't the end of moves for New York.
More NFL: Jets Get Exciting Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Update