Jets Drafted Armand Membou To Cover Up This Huge Justin Fields Weakness
The New York Jets are doing everything they can to set up Justin Fields for success, and their choice of draft pick at No. 7 overall reflected that.
First-year general manager Darren Mougey — together with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn — went with offensive tackle Armand Membou at No. 7 overall.
The 21-year-old former Missouri standout Membou is expected to be a Week 1 starter in 2025 and should immediately improve New York’s offensive line.
Membou is also the perfect player to help optimize the Jets' expected Week 1 starting quarterback, Fields.
On Friday, Locked On Jets podcast host John Butchko pointed out that Membou’s addition to the line is especially important for the Jets considering one of Fields’s biggest weaknesses.
“You have a starting quarterback in Justin Fields who has talents, has upside, but really struggles in the pocket,” Butchko said.
“One of the biggest issues Justin Fields has is his pocket presence … he holds the ball for too long sometimes. He doesn't feel pressure well. You want to build a strong pass-blocking unit in front of him. … If Membou steps in and plays well right off the bat, this Jets pass-blocking unit could be pretty good.”
It’s hard to argue against the Jets’ selection of Membou, a player New York went with over a riskier pick like Penn State’s Tyler Warren.
By strengthening the offensive line, Mougey and Glenn are setting up the Jets to compete in the trenches for years to come, establishing a winning foundation around Fields in the process.
More NFL: Jets Have Huge Chance To Poach 22-Year-Old Talent Away From Patriots