NFL Rumors: Jets Believe Justin Fields Has Made This Crucial Improvement
By virtually any metric, Justin Fields was one of the NFL's worst pocket-passing starting quarterbacks over the last four years. Sure, Fields made plenty of off-script plays, especially with his legs, but when required to execute from the pocket in key situations, he wasn't good enough.
However, none of that means Fields is a lost cause. In fact, the New York Jets reportedly believe the fifth-year pro is on the right track.
"The Fields acquisition might seem risky to some, but the Jets prefer to focus on what he did over his final 12 starts -- eight with the Bears, four with the Steelers," ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote in a piece published over the weekend. "He went 8-4, averaging 0.6 turnovers per start. In his first 32 starts, he was 6-26 with a 1.1 turnover average, per ESPN Research.
"Jets officials believe Fields has improved from the pocket and will continue to make advancements in their system, with Glenn hinting that perhaps he wasn't utilized properly in the past. ... Any transformation might take time. Fields is learning a new system, his third in three years, and some of the key pieces on offense are unproven."
Fields likely will have a long leash last season. His top backup is Tyrod Taylor, and the Jets are set to roll with Adrian Martinez as their third-string QB following Jordan Travis' retirement.
Did the Jets leave themselves exposed by not taking a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft? We'll just have to wait and see.
