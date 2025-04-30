Jets Fans Will Love These Videos Of Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall From Spring Practices
The New York Jets are back at work.
In the thick of their offseason program, the Jets recently shared a pair of videos from spring workouts. One features Justin Fields throwing to Garrett Wilson, while another shows Fields working with Breece Hall under the watchful eye of head coach Aaron Glenn.
Take a look:
We won't have to wait much longer to get a proper look at the new-look Jets.
Voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs) across three stretches: May 20-22; May 28-30; June 2-5. Mandatory minicamp then will be held from June 10th through June 12. Reporters typically are granted access to a handful of OTA sessions and all of minicamp.
One player who won't be on the field: sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis. On Wednesday, the 2024 fourth-round announced his retirement due to issues stemming from a major knee injury suffered in 2023. His retirement leaves Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Adrian Martinez as the only QBs on New York's roster.
Nevertheless, there's reason for optimism in New York, especially after the Jets selected offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor with their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Barring injuries, both rookies will participate in practices next month.
