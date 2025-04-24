Jets Final Prediction: Playmaker Of Future Will Join NY At No. 7
Let's get this out of the way: the New York Jets' upcoming pick is completely up in the air.
New York has done a good job keeping all of the information in-house and there really isn't anyone outside of the Jets' building who knows what the team is going to do. There have been a lot of rumors, but there isn't a consensus pick right now.
We will find out what the Jets are going to do in a just over one hour. What will they do?
Here is one final last-second prediction:
New York will select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 7 pick
This is barring some sort of trade, obviously. If the Jets stick at No. 7, they likely will have a chance at Warren at No. 7 or an offensive lineman like Armand Membou or Kelvin Banks Jr. Recently, the buzz has been about the tight end position or offensive line. The last few weeks have featured buzz about Warren and mainly Membou, but ESPN's Rich Cimini has talked a lot about Banks in recent days.
New York itself has been quiet about who it will be picking. But, one interesting pieces of information that was reported this week by ESPN's Adam Schefter was that Warren had a quiet visit with the Jets. Earlier in the offseason, there was a report from FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz that Warren only had one visit scheduled at that time but it didn't say who it was with and called it "rare" for a prospect at this level. The Jets have a clear need at tight end with Tyler Conklin gone, Justin Fields has shown in his young career that he loves throwing to a tight end -- and has had success doing so. Warren is the best out there and maybe all of the offensive line chatter has been just to throw people off the scent.
