Jets Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The New York Jets have been adjusting the roster left and right but still have a lot of work left to do.
The next big date for fans to know is August 26th. This is roster cut-down day across the National Football League in which teams have to get their rosters down to 53 players. The deadline for teams to get rosters down to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET. That's not all teams have to do by Tuesday, though. Teams have to update designations to injured players, designate two players for the Reserve List.
"Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non-Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List," per the NFL football operations website. "Clubs are permitted to designate for return a maximum of two players who are placed on an applicable Reserve List during the business day of the final roster reduction. Any such player will immediately count against the club’s number of designations, even if the player does not subsequently return to practice."
It's going to be a busy day and New York Jets have already gotten a head start on the moves.
Here are all of the team's roster cuts as of writing:
Jets continue to cut down the roster ahead of the Aug. 26 deadline
TE Neal Johnson
DT Phidarian Mathis
WR Pokey Wilson
CB Bump Cooper
CB Mario Goodrich
DE Michael Fletcher
OT Samuel Jackson
WR Dymere Miller
QB Adrian Martinez
DT Fatorma Mulbah
LB Jamin Davis
OL Liam Fornadel
TE Zack Kuntz
DB Tanner McCalister
RB Lawrance Toafili
DT Derrick Nnadi (Traded to the Kansas City Chiefs)
There will be more cuts to come and as they come in, they will be updated and reflected here. Do the Jets have any more surprises up their sleeves before cut-down day?
More NFL: Jets Give Timeline On Sauce Gardner, Tyrod Taylor Return