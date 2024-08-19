Jets First-Round Pick Opens Up After First-Time Experience in Preseason Win
New York Jets' rookie Olu Fashanu has taken right tackle reps for less than one week, and the No. 11 overall draft pick is already showing unexpected versatility.
Drafted as a left tackle, Fashanu practiced strictly on the blind side throughout OTAs as well as the first three weeks of training camp. On Monday, August 13, the Jets placed him at right tackle for the first time as a pro.
"That first practice he was at right tackle was pretty rough for him, and I thought he got better as the week went on," said head coach Robert Saleh.
He remained there all week leading up to Saturday night's exhibition contest against the Carolina Panthers.
"Definitely a lot more comfortable [after a] whole week playing it. A lot of reps that I took at right. Now, I feel like I'm in a pretty good spot," said Fashanu at his locker following the Jets' 15-12 preseason road win.
After starting at left tackle in the August 10 opener against the Washington Commanders, Fashanu earned his first-ever start on the right side in Carolina. The 21-year-old bookend played the entire first half, totaling 29 snaps on offense.
"Never played at right tackle before in an actual game, so it felt really good just getting game reps. It's just gonna help me in the long run for my career, just being versatile, being able to play multiple positions," said Fashanu.
On Saturday, the rookie tackle was called for a holding penalty that erased a 10-yard run by rookie Isaiah Davis.
"New spot, it's never easy. I thought he did a nice job. He handled it well," said Saleh. "He had the holding penalty today, but overall I thought he did a pretty good job."
Despite a few minor miscues, Fashanu, who was charged with one false start in his first preseason appearance, has seemingly lived up to his reputation as a stellar pass protector. He did not allow a sack in either game.
"It definitely is an adjustment from always playing left tackle transitioning to right tackle. I definitely had my fair share of reps that I needed to work on, but I think I'm in a good spot right now. I just need to continue to get better," said Fashanu. "At times it felt a bit weird but the more reps you get, the better it feels.
With eight-time Pro Bowl selection Tyron Smith locked in at starting left tackle and grizzled veteran Morgan Moses holding down the right side, Fashanu projects to be the team's first bookend off the bench as a rookie.