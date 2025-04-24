Jets Land Offensive Cornerstone In Final Mock Draft From Top NFL Insider
Another day, another mock draft sending Armand Membou to the New York Jets.
Membou, one of the top offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft calls, is perhaps the most popular Jets target in mock drafts, with tight end Tyler Warren a close second. The trend continued Thursday with the final mock draft from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who has New York selecting Membou as the seventh overall pick.
"For Tyler Warren to be a top-10 pick here as a tight end, the Jets will have to be convinced he’s a future All-Pro," Breer wrote. "And I think he may fall just shy of that. Meanwhile, taking Membou to bookend Olu Fashanu at tackle mirrors how things started in Detroit under Dan Campbell, with new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn riding shotgun there."
Notably, Breer has the Jets passing on Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, Mason Graham and Jahdae Barron. He also has New York leaving quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart on the board.
With all that said, multiple recent reports indicate the Jets are interested in trading down in Round 1. That's not surprising, considering this draft class is considered light on blue-chip talent.
More NFL: NFL Draft Rumors: Jets Eyeing Major Trade With Seventh-Overall Pick?