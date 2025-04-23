NFL Draft Rumors: Jets Eyeing Major Trade With Seventh-Overall Pick?
After all the speculation about what prospect the Jets could take with the seventh-overall pick, what if New York ends up trading the pick?
This might be the year to do it, as the 2025 NFL Draft class is considered light on blue-chip talent beyond Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. Many experts believe prospects drafted between Nos. 4 and 10 could be interchangeable with those drafted between Nos. 11 and 20.
With that in mind, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared an interesting note on the Jets in a piece published Wednesday.
"Multiple teams picking in the top 10 say the Browns are indeed getting calls about the No. 2 pick, as ESPN's Peter Schrager reported," Fowler wrote. "But Cleveland is keeping completely quiet. Not taking Hunter would ultimately be a surprise to many, even some within the Browns' building. The Jets, meanwhile, could be open to trading back from No. 7, according to multiple teams."
If the Jets stick and pick, many reports suggest they'll select either an offensive lineman or a tight end. Missouri tackle Armand Membou and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren are the most popular targets in most mock drafts.
However, it's possible both players could be available in the middle of the first round. So, the Jets could be justified in trading back to somewhere in the teens.
The NFL draft will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
