NFL Insider's Heard 'For Weeks' Jets Will Draft This Player With First Pick
New York Jets fans might want to start saving up for those Tyler Warren jerseys.
The Penn State tight end has been a popular Jets target since the start of mock draft season. Moreover, multiple reports indicate New York will prioritize tight end with the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
That trend continued Wednesday when ESPN's Peter Schrager shared this note in a new mock draft:
"I've been hearing Warren to the Jets for a few weeks. This might seem early for a tight end, but in this draft -- teams should just take their guy where they can get him. In Warren's case, the new regime can turn to its owner, fans and locker room, and say, 'This is what we are about.'
Warren is the consensus top tight end available in this year's draft class, although some prefer Michigan's Colston Loveland. Nevertheless, Warren was the best tight end in college football last season, racking up 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.
With all that said, many believe New York should target an offensive lineman, like Armand Membou, with the No. 7 pick. After all, what good is a shiny new tight end if the quarterback doesn't have enough time to throw to him?
We'll finally learn what the Jets are planning for the No. 7 pick when the NFL draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
