Jets Predicted To Snag Polarizing Prospect With No. 7 Pick In NFL Draft
Mercifully, mock draft season is nearing an end.
On Wednesday, the Athletic shared its final offering, a full Round 1 mock featuring picks from beat reporters covering each NFL team. In the piece, Jets reporter Zack Rosenblatt has New York using the seventh-overall pick on Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.
"The Jets tried to trade down with New Orleans to pull out a couple of extra picks for a QB-needy team, but the Saints wouldn’t bite," Rosenblatt wrote of a hypothetical scenario. "Maybe they’re bitter after Aaron Glenn spurned them. Alas, the Jets are going chalk.
I"t was always going to be either Membou or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. We went with Membou with the hope that someone like LSU’s Mason Taylor falls to No. 42, the Jets’ second-round pick. Membou will start on day one at right tackle as part of what should be a solid offensive line entirely made up of under-30 players."
As Rosenblatt noted, Membou has been a popular Jets target in numerous mock drafts. So has Warren, who many consider the best tight end in this year's class.
Nevertheless, opinions are split on whether Membou can move to left tackle in the NFL after focusing on right tackle in college. But the Jets could do a lot worse with their first-round pick than finding a franchise right tackle.
The 2025 NFL Draft will start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Snag Overlooked Prospect In New Chris Simms Mock Draft