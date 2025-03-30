Jets Linked To Intriguing Day 2 Tight End Prospect As NFL Draft Nears
Many mock drafts have connected the New York Jets to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who could be a top 10 pick. And Warren indeed would be a fine selection with the seventh-overall pick, as the Jets need help at tight end after watching Tyler Conklin sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But what if the Jets postpone addressing the need until Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft? ESPN's Jordan Reid floated that exact scenario in a piece published Friday.
"One of the most impressive pro days I've seen so far was from LSU tight end Mason Taylor," Reid wrote. "After participating in only positional drills at the combine, he had a lot weighing on his pro day. At 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, Taylor ran a 4.64 40 (a time shared by a scout to me) and had 28 reps on the bench press.
"Both of those numbers would've been the second best among tight ends at the combine. Taylor is ranked No. 41 on my board with a mid-second-round grade, so it won't be surprising if he is selected in (the) first 50 picks. The Jets at No. 42 and the Colts at No. 45 are landing spots that make a ton of sense."
Taylor put together a career-best season during his senior at LSU. He posted 55 catches for 546 yards and two TDs while showing solid blocking prowess.
With all that said, the Jets have many holes to fill in the draft, and tight end might not be atop the list. We'll learn what they have in mind when the draft starts on April 24.
