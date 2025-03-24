Jets Urged To Pick 1 Of These 2 Top Prospects As 2025 NFL Draft Nears
The 2025 NFL Draft is just a month away.
The New York Jets currently are scheduled to pick seventh when the draft kicks off on April 24. Experts are split on how the Jets should proceed, with many calling on New York to fortify its defense with others suggesting an aggressive play for a top quarterback prospect.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Jets using the seventh pick on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, one of the more polished prospects in the class. Kiper offered additional insight in a follow-up column published by ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, identifying Missouri tackle Armand Membou as another player who could go seventh overall.
"I went with Warren because they passed on (Brock) Bowers last year, and I thought with Justin Fields, that would be somebody that could really create a nightmare for defensive coordinators," Kiper told Cimini. "I thought maybe you could find a right tackle down the line just a bit.
"Membou, he's tempting. I tell you, he's very tempting because and he's a plug-and-play guy, as Warren would be. You can't take 'em both. You have to take one of the two. There's a pretty good chance both will be there at seven. ... Membou or Warren, take your pick. I don't think anybody could argue with either one of those players."
Warren and Warren both would be great picks for the Jets, as both fill glaring needs. That said, after watching what the Philadelphia Eagles did to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, it's hard to argue against using the draft to build an elite offensive line.
