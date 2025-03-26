Jets-Patriots Draft Trade? Top Insider Offers Fascinating Insight
The Patriots are prime trade-down candidates in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Unless Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter are available at No. 4, which seems unlikely, New England could trade down instead of overdrafting someone like Will Campbell or Armand Membou.
But it takes two to tango, and there might not be many teams interested in moving up for Shedeur Sanders, who's expected to be the second QB off the board. It could be a different story if Hunter or Carter is available, but regardless, the No. 4 pick might spark a bidding war.
With all that said, could the New York Jets be candidates to trade up with the Patriots? Such a trade between the bitter rivals feels unlikely, but stranger things have happened.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic addressed the topic in a piece published Tuesday.
"I would be very surprised if the Jets traded up -- unless Ward somehow fell to No. 4," Rosenblatt wrote. "The Jets aren’t a team that’s a player or two (or three) away from contention. They are missing a third-round pick in 2026 from the disastrous Haason Reddick trade, and they’ve made it clear through their moves in free agency that this year will likely be more of a reset.
"Hunter or Carter would be tempting if they fell that far, but the Jets are more likely to trade back and accumulate more assets than trade up and lose them. Plus, they’re in a pretty good spot at No. 7 to land one of the top prospects at their biggest positions of need: offensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end or defensive tackle."
Ultimately, the most likely outcome is the Jets sticking and picking. What they do with the pick remains to be seen, but some top insiders doubt they'll use it on a quarterback.
To that end, perhaps the Jets should call the Patriots about a different kind of trade, one involving sophomore QB Joe Milton III.
More NFL: Jets Watch Patriots Load Up By Landing $69 Million Superstar Receiver