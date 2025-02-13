Jets Linked To 'Intriguing Option' Colts Tight End: 'Will Likely Come Cheap'
The New York Jets are looking to acquire offensive players in the coming weeks who fit like a glove in the system of new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.
The Jets don’t have a world of cap space to work with, so snagging high-value personnel at bargain prices will be the goal for GM Darren Mougey as he works with head coach Aaron Glenn to construct New York’s new offense.
Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania identified one surprising candidate at tight end this week who the Jets could pursue.
“Strengthening the tight end unit will be necessary for the Jets if Tanner Engstrand’s offense carries the same values as the Detroit offense he hails from,” Nania said.
“In particular, they need tight ends who can lead the way as blockers in the run game.”
“Longtime Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox stands out as an intriguing option. The 31-year-old has spent all seven of his NFL seasons in Indy, playing 108 games with 47 starts, yet he only has 1,433 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns (205/2 per season). His sustainability in the league is thanks to solid blocking, which he maintains to this day.”
“In 2024, Alie-Cox earned a run-blocking grade of 64.2 at PFF, which ranked 13th-best out of 57 qualified tight ends (min. 200 blocking snaps). Alie-Cox has posted a run-blocking grade of 60.0+ in six of his seven NFL seasons.”
“Alie-Cox will likely come cheap on the open market. But for a Jets team that projects to utilize plenty of 12 personnel and run behind the tight ends at a high rate on those plays, signing a player like Alie-Cox is a smart way to squeeze maximum impact out of a low-tier free agent investment.”
Alie-Cox is a unique football player who actually played college basketball at VCU. He went undrafted in 2017 but was picked up by the Colts. At six-foot-five and 267 pounds, Alie-Cox is a physical tight end who would be a nice addition to New York’s offense at a bargain price.
It sounds like a move that Mougey should give serious consideration to.
