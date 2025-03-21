Jets Linked To This Ultra-Fast QB Prospect As 2025 NFL Draft Nears
The New York Jets might not be in a position to land a top quarterback prospect early in the 2025 NFL Draft. But what about in the middle rounds?
With Justin Fields installed atop their QB depth chart, the Jets can use the No. 7 pick to target a position other than quarterback. However, in a piece published Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic floated Alabama's Jalen Milroe as a potential option on Dat 2.
"The Jets will speak of Fields and (Tyrod) Taylor as if this is a legitimate battle to start at quarterback in 2025, but just follow the money: The Jets just handed Fields a $40 million contract, $30 million of it guaranteed -- Taylor has a $6.8 million cap hit," Rosenblatt wrote. "If Fields is not starting in Week 1, something went terribly wrong. Fields has not been made available to the media, but it is notable that reports have indicated the Steelers had a similar offer on the table to retain him; Fields prioritized the Jets, who were likely more willing to make Fields their starter going into 2025. (It likely didn’t help that Mike Tomlin benched Fields last season, against the wishes of many in that Steelers locker room.)
"As for the future, the Jets will see what they have in (Jordan) Travis this offseason. Signing Fields shouldn’t preclude them from drafting a quarterback, though Round 1 feels less likely now. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe would be an intriguing target on Day 2 considering his mobility could make him a weapon as soon as his rookie season while he develops as a passer behind Fields and Taylor. Jets quarterbacks coach Charles London ran drills with Milroe at the combine."
A dual-threat QB with incredible athleticism, Milroe is viewed as a developmental project who ultimately could change positions in the pros. Some even believe he might not hear his name called until Day 3 of the draft.
Nevertheless, Milroe is an intriguing talent. In his final season at Alabama, Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 756 yards and 20 rushing downs on the ground.
More NFL: Joe Milton To Jets? Patriots Insider Offers Logical Take On QB Trade