Jets Might Draft 'Smooth Operator' Quarterback To Become Next Franchise Leader
It’s looking like the New York Jets might opt for the veteran QB-and-apprentice model in 2025.
With rumors swirling that New York will make Kirk Cousins its next quarterback, questions about why the Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers have become all the more pertinent.
If it’s not Cousins, New York will likely acquire a different veteran quarterback to hold down the fort while the Jets develop a young QB they select in the upcoming draft.
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe might be the guy for New York in the second round, but there’s also the possibility that Milroe gets scooped up late in the first round round by someone else.
Should the Jets trade back and snag Milroe?
The other option for New York is to stay at No. 7 overall and draft a non-QB to fill a different area of need.
This might cost the Jets a chance at Milroe, but that’s okay because there’s another enticing quarterback prospect that should be available in the second round: Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart.
On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport connected Dart to the Jets.
“The No. 7 pick probably won't be good enough for (Cam) Ward or (Shedeur) Sanders,” Davenport said.
“A trade up means expending additional draft capital, and New York's needs go beyond just the quarterback position.”
“It's still early in the pre-draft process, but there are a handful of signal-callers who could work their way into consideration late in Round 1 or early in Round 2.”
“With the conditional pick from the Davante Adams deal falling in Round 3, the second round is the spot if New York wants to swing early on a rookie."
"And that should put Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss squarely on the team's radar.”
“Dart may not be ready to start right away. But with some time to sit and learn the NFL game, he has all the talent necessary to be a solid NFL starter.”
Davenport also shared a scouting report on the six-foot-two, 220-pound Dart written by Pro Football Network’s Reese Decker.
"With 41 starts over four years, the 21-year-old is a seasoned prospect,” Decker said.
“Dart is a smooth operator and a gritty competitor with more than a little moxie. His dual-threat ability stretches the defense thin and keeps them honest in the RPO game, which is what he does best.”
“Dart can deliver an accurate ball with touch at all levels of the field and is not afraid to stick in the pocket and deliver a throw in the face of pressure or lower his shoulder in the open field to pick up a few extra yards.”
“Dart, however, is nothing close to being the perfect prospect. He needs to improve his deep-ball accuracy, arm strength, and refine his mechanics, marrying his eyes, hips, and feet."
Dart was 28-13 as a starter in his college career, which began at USC. Dart transferred to Ole Miss after his freshman season at Southern California and got better each year. Dart’s completion percentage, passing yards, and touchdowns increased every year during his three-year career at Ole Miss between 2022 and 2024.
Dart ended his college career with a 65.2 completion percentage, 11,970 passing yards, and 81 touchdowns to 27 interceptions.
