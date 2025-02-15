Jets Might Draft Ex-Ohio State 'Disappointing' QB: 'Reminiscent Of Jared Goff'
The New York Jets would be wise to select a young quarterback in the upcoming draft, even if the Jets aren’t high enough up the board to snag one of the two highest-rated QBs.
New York has shown Aaron Rodgers the door, which can only mean the franchise is more concerned with the future than with winning now. Such a mindset pairs well with drafting a young quarterback to develop.
Guys like Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart have been linked to the Jets for a second-round selection. Look out also for Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, somewhat of a sleeper prospect who Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport wrote about this week in connection to the Jets.
“It's going to be interesting to see how aggressive the Jets are in pursuing a rookie quarterback this year,” Davenport said.
“Landing Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward would all but certainly require a trade up from seventh overall. It's not considered an especially talented or deep draft class at the position this year.”
“If the Jets aren't in love with the bigger names at the position but still want to add a rookie at the position to pair with a veteran fill-in, Kyle McCord of Syracuse could be an interesting option.”
“In December 2023, the 22-year-old left Ohio State after a disappointing (by the Buckeyes' standards) 2023 season. He landed at Syracuse, where his numbers exploded last year. No FBS quarterback had more passing yards last year than his 4,779, and he threw 34 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.”
“The 6'2", 224-pounder is widely considered a Day 3 prospect for two reasons: lack of mobility and a tendency to rattle under pressure.”
Davenport also cited a piece from TWSN’s Bill Sparks on McCord.
“With a game that's reminiscent of Jared Goff, a team such as the Cleveland Browns or Seattle Seahawks who chooses to pass on a quarterback early could secure McCord as their quarterback of the future moving forward,” Sparks said.
McCord went 10-3 under center for Syracuse in 2024. Over his entire college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.
Despite the “disappointing” label attached to McCord’s Ohio State tenure by Davenport, McCord did go 12-1 as a starter there.
The Jets’ complete lack of a bona fide QB1 heading into the 2025 season means that no one would argue against New York drafting a guy like McCord and giving him a chance to prove himself at the NFL level.
More NFL: 49ers Could Poach Two Superstars Away From Jets In Massive Roster Shakeup