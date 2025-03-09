Jets Might Prepare Offer For Commanders' Projected $1.9 Million Receiver
The New York Jets’ receiving corps is going to look a lot different in 2025.
The Jets still have Garrett Wilson, but they’re moving on from Davante Adams, and no one expects Allen Lazard to be on the roster next season, either.
While all the buzz around the Jets has been about their quarterback vacancy, the question remains … who is New York’s QB1 going to throw the ball to?
As GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn approach free agency, they know that the Jets have needs on both sides of the ball.
Mougey isn’t necessarily in a position to spend wildly on skill positions, but the good news is, he and Glenn are by all accounts excellent talent evaluators, which means they should be able to identify cheap free agents who will add to winning.
As far as bargain FA receivers go, one guy to monitor for the Jets is Washington Commanders wideout Dyami Brown, who is projected by Spotrac to demand just $1.9 million in average annual salary.
Not only is Brown talented; he’s young (25 years old). It behooves Mougey and Glenn to target players in their mid-twenties right now, as New York's at the outset of a new era.
Drafted at No. 82 overall by Washington in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Carolina, Brown has tallied 59 catches, 784 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns in just 10 career starts.
Brown has all the makings of a player who could break through with an increased role.
If his real value on the market hovers around the Spotrac estimate, Brown would be an obvious target for the Jets, but he’d also have plenty of other suitors.
