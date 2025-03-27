Jets Might Sign Former No. 5 Overall Pick, Super Bowl Champion Linebacker
Snagging another linebacker in free agency on a cheap deal would be a winning move for the New York Jets.
New York re-signed Jamien Sherwood, who will pair once again with Quincy Williams as the squad’s top two linebackers, but the Jets could use more depth at the position. It’s something that The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt recently talked about.
“It’s unclear as of yet what the Jets’ base defense will look like … Even if the Jets only start two linebackers in their base defense, this group lacks depth,” Rosenblatt wrote.
“Whether it’s through the draft or in free agency … the Jets need additional bodies here.”
One name that Rosenblatt linked the Jets to at linebacker is free agent Devin White of the Houston Texans. A former No. 5 overall pick out of LSU by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, White won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2021 and played with the team until 2023, also making the Pro Bowl in 2021.
White spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 but was released in October having never played a snap for the team. He was scooped up by the Texans soon after but now enters free agency and could benefit from a fresh start.
Bringing in White would give the Jets another experienced body at linebacker, and he’d be cheap, as he’s projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $2.3 million deal.
New York will probably draft a linebacker in a late round to establish some future depth at the position, but White would be nice to have for a year or two.
White has tallied 585 tackles, 23 sacks, 22 pass deflections, and three interceptions thus far in his career.
