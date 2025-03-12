Jets Might Surprisingly Trade For Rams' $80 Million Super Bowl MVP
It makes sense for the New York Jets to sign a veteran wide receiver in free agency.
With 24-year-old Garrett Wilson deeply ingrained in the franchise’s long-term plans and due for an imminent extension, bringing in a (relatively cheap) vet at wideout would be a nice addition for New York.
There are multiple names for the Jets to consider, including Keenan Allen and Tyler Lockett, but New York should move quickly because guys are flying off the board.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt rattled off some options at receiver for New York on Tuesday morning, but some of the names listed by Rosenblatt are no longer available.
“There are still … intriguing WRs available in the mold of FA the Jets have been signing so far,” Rosenblatt wrote. “Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Demarcus Robinson, Noah Brown are lower cost guys that are interesting. There are other options if they want to aim higher ((Stefon) Diggs, Allen, Lockett, (Amari) Cooper, (DeAndre) Hopkins, (Cooper) Kupp).”
Westbrook-Ikhine (Miami Dolphins), Robinson (San Francisco 49ers), and Hopkins (Baltimore Ravens) have all been swooped up since Rosenblatt’s post.
Of the wideouts listed by Rosenblatt who are still available, Kupp might be the most high-profile player.
A former Super Bowl MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year for the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp signed a three-year, $80.1 million extension back in 2022, but now he’s expected to be traded.
The 31-year-old Kupp isn’t the same player he once was due to multiple injuries, but a career resurgence is not out of the question. The main barrier to teams wanting him is not his performance potential but his exorbitant 2025 cap hit of $29.8 million.
Could a team trade for Kupp and then restructure his contract to ease the damage it does to their cap space?
That doesn’t sound like an enticing project for Jets GM Darren Mougey, who seems interested in getting younger and more cap-flexible at the outset of the Jets rebuild.
Nonetheless, Kupp would be a low-key splash signing for a New York squad that just lost Davante Adams to the Rams.
More NFL: Jets Could Trade For Eagles' $57 Million Super Bowl Champ: 'Depending On Cost'