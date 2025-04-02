Jets Named 'Perfect' Fit For This Ascending Day 2 Tight End Prospect
Many believe the New York Jets could target elite tight end prospect Tyler Warren with the seventh-overall pick, but what if they kick the can to Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft?
Multiple recent reports identified New York as a potential landing spot for LSU tight end Mason Taylor, who's expected to be taken in the second round. That trend continued this week when ESPN's Matt Bowen named the Jets a "perfect" fit for Taylor.
"Tanner Engstrand, the Jets new offensive coordinator, was previously the pass game coordinator with the Lions," Bowen wrote. "That's relevant because I believe Taylor can be schemed in the route tree just like Sam LaPorta has been schemed up in Detroit. Taylor has the three-level ability to run the deep corners and seams, and Engstrand could get him loose on crossers and boot concepts. Taylor -- who had 546 receiving yards last season -- has strong hands and a wide catch radius, so he'd quickly develop into a reliable target for quarterback Justin Fields.
"(And yes, this would mean Taylor would be playing for one of the three teams that his father, Jason, played for during his Hall of Fame career.)"
The Jets own the 42nd overall pick, which Bowen speculated as a potential spot for Taylor. New York's next pick is slated for 73rd overall, when Taylor likely will be off the board.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24.
