Jets Not Bringing In This Proven Backup QB; But Why?
The New York Jets shouldn’t play around with their quarterback depth.
QB2 Tyrod Taylor underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will miss the rest of the preseason. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn indicated that Taylor could be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, but between Taylor’s age (36) and his recovering knee, he can’t be called a rock-solid option at backup right now, simply from a durability standpoint.
Hopefully, Taylor regains full strength in his knee, is locked and loaded for the Jets' juicy Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and doesn’t suffer any more injuries in 2025.
But what if some or all of that doesn’t come to pass? The Jets don’t want to be ill-equipped to handle an injury to Justin Fields, whose fearlessness and elite speed beyond the pocket place him in constant danger.
Jets' QB depth isn't great
Adrian Martinez has looked like a possible QB3 option in camp, but with the Taylor injury, New York brought in a couple of other QBs this week for a tryout, per The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.
“Tyrod Taylor’s absence has the Jets rummaging for a veteran quarterback,” Dunleavy wrote.
“With just Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook — neither of whom has taken an NFL regular-season snap — available behind Justin Fields and two games to play in the next eight days, the Jets had C.J. Beathard and Nathan Peterman in for tryouts Thursday.”
The problem is, neither Beathard nor Peterman is a great option, at least based on their respective resumés.
“Beathard is 3-10 as a starter in his career and last played in a game in 2023,” Dunleavy continued. “He bounced around last season, sandwiching two stints on the Jaguars around time with the Dolphins. Peterman is 1-4 as a starter in his career, which includes a dubious five-interception game in his first career start in 2017. He has made one start since 2018, last attempting a pass in 2022 with the Bears, though he was on the Falcons practice squad last season at the end of a three-time journey that also included stops with the Saints and Raiders in 2024.”
Is there something wrong with Carson Wentz?
Here’s an idea for the Jets … why not give Carson Wentz a look?
The former Pro Bowler remains an available free agent. He backed up Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs last year after doing so for Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams the year prior.
Wentz is by far the biggest FA quarterback on the market, and it's surprising that he hasn’t been scooped up yet. Perhaps there are undisclosed health issues keeping teams at bay. Maybe the Jets have already inquired and aren’t interested.
On the other hand, it’s hard to believe that Wentz is unemployable as a depth piece, mere months removed from being entrusted with the Chiefs’ QB2 role.
If Wentz lands elsewhere and the Jets don’t end up with a good backup situation, there will certainly be questions for GM Darren Mougey.
