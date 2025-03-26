Jets Predicted To Forgo Drafting Top QB Prospect Despite Jaxson Dart Rumors
The New York Jets should be in a position to draft one of this year's top quarterback prospects: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. But will they pull the trigger after signing Justin Fields or go in a different direction with the No. 7 pick?
ESPN's Rich Cimini recently reported Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart could be an option for the Jets. Dart's stock has boosted since the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and some evaluators now believe he could be a top-15 pick.
However, in a mailbag column published Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer threw cold water on the notion that New York could use its first-round pick on a quarterback.
"I haven’t," Breer wrote in response to a question about whether he'd heard similar Jets-Dart rumblings. "But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t true -- Cimini knows that team inside and out. At this point, though, the top 10 still seems really rich for Jaxson Dart to me, and I’d be surprised if the New York Jets took a quarterback in the first round, in part because of the negotiation and contract they went through and did with Justin Fields.
"Now, if we’re saying they’d consider Dart at the top of the second round, I think that sounds plausible."
It's hard to know how to feel about the Jets ahead of the draft. On the one hand, they made a significant commitment to Fields and probably should target other roster needs. On the other hand, Fields might not be a viable NFL starter, and you never can take too many swings at finding a new franchise QB.
To that end, perhaps New York should give the New England Patriots a call about Joe Milton III.
More NFL: Jets Watch Patriots Load Up By Landing $69 Million Superstar Receiver