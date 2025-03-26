Jets Watch Patriots Load Up By Landing $69 Million Superstar Receiver
At this point, it's fair to say the New York Jets are behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East pecking order. On paper, anyway.
The Patriots, among the more aggressive teams this offseason, signed star receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal carries a max value of $69 million and includes $26 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Diggs, 31, is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 8. Prior to the injury, he posted 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Houston Texans.
Schefter claimed Diggs is on track to be ready for Week 1, but that feels like an unrealistic timeline. Regardless, he should return sometime early in the season, potentially setting him up for at least one game against the Jets.
In the early days of a potential rebuild, the Jets have watched the Patriots add multiple top free agents this offseason. New England's additions include defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane, edge rusher Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis, receiver Mack Hollins, and former Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses.
New England clearly feels emboldened by the emergence of sophomore QB Drake Maye, who looked like a potential star in his rookie season. The Jets, meanwhile, are moving forward with Justin Fields, a reclamation project, following the departure of Aaron Rodgers.
With all that said, we're still talking about two teams who have much to prove in 2025 and are led by new head coaches and front office personnel. It's easy to look down on the Jets while watching the Patriots load up, but a lot can change between now and next season.
