Jets Predicted To Snag Overlooked Prospect In New Chris Simms Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and Jets fans can't wait to learn what New York will do with the seventh-overall pick.
Some believe the Jets should target a new franchise cornerback. Others believe they should swing on an offensive skill prospect, like tight end Tyler Warren, or pick someone who can improve their defense. But what about fortifying the offensive line?
NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms has New York doing just that in his latest mock draft. With the No. 7 pick, Simms has the Jets selecting Texas product Kelvin Banks Jr., who's considered the most pro-ready tackle prospect in this year's class.
Some, like Simms, believe Banks is worthy of a top 10 selection. However, others are less high on him, including draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, who ranked Banks 27th on his final big board.
"Banks is a thick, sturdy left tackle," Jeremiah wrote. "In pass protection, he launches out of his stance and shows the ability to sink and bend his knees. He keeps his hands inside and is patient with his punch. When he struggles, it’s because he sets up too deep or his feet settle too early. Both of those areas can be cleaned up.
"In the run game, he has initial knock-back power, but he doesn’t always strain to drive/finish. He is nimble to adjust and pick off defenders at the second level and on the perimeter. Some teams see him as more of a guard, but I believe he can hold up at tackle. Overall, Banks has some things to clean up, but I like his core foundation of strength/agility."
The NFL draft is scheduled to start Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
More NFL: Eagles Rumors: Major Update On A.J. Brown Trade Rumors From Top Insider