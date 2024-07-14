Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers Provides Honest Pre-Camp Progress Report
It's back to business for Aaron Rodgers this week.
While competing in the 2024 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, the New York Jets' future Hall-of-Fame quarterback stopped for an on-camera interview that NBC shared on the social media site now known as X.
"This is like the last marker. Summer's over on Sunday. Walking up 18 is like super bittersweet, but it's fun to be out here," said Rodgers.
The 40-year-old Rodgers, an annual participant at Edgewood Tahoe, officially closes out the NFL offseason by playing 54 holes of competitive golf over three days. With the tournament's final round coming nine days from when Jets' veterans must report to training camp in Florham Park, it's a final taste of summer for the four-time NFL MVP.
Rodgers will presumably take the next week to mentally prepare for his 20th professional training camp, which kicks off on July 23. On the comeback trail from Achilles surgery, the Jets' QB1 provided an update on his physical condition in Lake Tahoe.
"My Achilles feels good. I felt really good at the end of last year. Then, there's kind of, there's that kind of plateau part. It's just about getting back into it. I felt good all spring, had a nice OTAs, had a beautiful trip to Egypt," said Rodgers.
After rupturing the Achilles on September 11, Rodgers returned from Injured Reserve last December and practiced on a limited basis.
"Back then I couldn't, couldn't run, I couldn't run fast. I could move a little bit, but now I can feel like I can do anything. I can run at a top speed. It's just in those moments, the reactions coming naturally," said Rodgers at the beginning of OTAs Phase 3 this past spring.
Rodgers was present for voluntary Jets' OTAs practices where he worked without physical restrictions.
"As far as we're concerned, his track and what he's able to do, there's no limitations to what we're asking him to do at practice," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh.
By multiple accounts, Rodgers looked healthy during open spring practices. The Jets are banking on him to boost what has been a puny passing offense in recent seasons.
Not too many quarterbacks have been successful playing into their 40s coming off an Achilles injury, but not too many have won four MVP awards either. Still, he has plenty of doubters.
The determined Rodgers appears more ready than ever heading into Year 20.