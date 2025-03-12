Jets Reportedly Lose Underrated Safety To AFC East Rival On 1-Year Deal
After watching Morgan Moses bolt to join the New England Patriots, the New York Jets allowed another key play to leave for an AFC East rival.
On Tuesday, veteran safety Ashtyn Davis agreed to join the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal, which can't become official until Wednesday afternoon, carries a $2.5 million base value and includes incentives that can take it to $3 million, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.
A third-round pick in 2020, Davis never developed into a consistent starter in New York. However, the University of California product was an underrated contributor over his five seasons with the Jets, racking up eight interceptions and 15 pass breakups while making 22 starts.
Davis played a career-high 81% of the snaps in 2021 but saw usage rates of just 19% and 26% in 2023 and 2024, respectively. That said, when you remove the snap-count qualifier, Pro Football Focus ranked Davis as a top 30 safety last season. He would've ranked even higher if not for a medicore pass-rush grade.
Obviously, Davis isn't a huge loss for the Jets. And they surely have their reasons for not offering him a similarly team-friendly contract. But Davis is a sneaky-good player who could prove to be a steal for the Dolphins.
