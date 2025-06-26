Jets Rookie Emerging As Solution For 'Glaring' Hole
The New York Jets had a clear need at tight end this offseason and filled it by selecting former LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
As the draft approached, the tight end position was talked about a lot but Taylor wasn’t speculated about a lot. The tight end prospect show was floated as a fit for New York mainly was Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
New York opted to take Armand Membou in the first round of the draft at No. 7 and followed up by selecting Taylor in the second round.
He had the best season of his college career in 2024 when he racked up 546 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 55 receptions in 12 games for LSU.
The Jets are going to need that production in 2025. Tyler Conklin let the organization leaving the tight end position as arguably the weakest area of the franchise at one point.
That isn’t the case any longer. Taylor has turned heads and ESPN’s Field Yates said that he is a "pro-ready fix" for New York's "glaring" need.
"No. 7. Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets (No. 42)," Yates said. "The Jets' hole at tight end was one of the most glaring position needs in the league entering the draft. Their top returning player, Jeremy Ruckert, has zero touchdowns in three seasons. But Taylor is a pro-ready fix. He can hold his own as a blocker and has the ultrareliable hands necessary to work the middle of the field and provide a safety net for quarterback Justin Fields."
Last year, Conklin led the way at tight end for the Jets with 449 receiving yards. Could Taylor top that in 2025 with Justin Fields as the team's quarterback?
More NFL: Jets Insider Hints At Breece Hall, Braelon Allen Roles