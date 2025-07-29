Jets Rookie Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided, Even From Justin Fields
There's a solid chance that rookie tight end Mason Taylor is the No. 2 overall pass-catching option on the New York Jets by the time the 2025 NFL season comes to an end.
Taylor is coming to town after being selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There was an opening at tight end with Tyler Conklin leaving and everything said about Taylor so far has been positive. He's entering the NFL known as a high-end pass-catcher, but head coach Aaron Glenn recently praised him for his blocking as well.
"I think he's been doing an outstanding job in that aspect," Glenn said. "And it's not just the pass catching, because that's what you guys see, that's what you guys really think is an aha moment, but it's the blocking to me is what really gets me going.
"Because I know what he can do in the passing game, but for him to come out and do the things he's doing in the run game, even though you can't do a lot of running because it's not a physical part of the season, but him understanding exactly what he's supposed to do and the position, the body language, the leverage, all those things, man I really love that when it comes to the run game."
Recently, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Taylor has "star potential" and that there is an argument that he was one of the best overall moves of the offseason.
Quarterback Justin Fields weighed in on Taylor on Tuesday with praise of his own.
"Mason -- he doesn't talk a lot," Fields said. "He does work a lot though. From the moment he got here, he's been working – (he has) his head down working. He doesn't make really any mental mistakes, at least from what I've seen. He's a great route runner, he's smooth (and) has natural hands. He's been great so far."
All of this is to say the Jets have a potential star on their hands. Also, take him in fantasy football leagues if you can.